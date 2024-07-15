Yaw Gyamfi, Joe Rich Drop New Song

Two talented artistes, Yaw Gyamfi and Joe Rich, have released their highly anticipated collaboration titled “Sexing” to announce their presence on the local music scene.

The song, which was produced by Madtunez, is currently available on all digital music platforms.

The song features catchy Afrobeat beats, and its motivational lyrics are sure to resonate with all aficionados of the genre.

After hearing a song by Yaw Gyamfi and Joe Rich, several DJs would attest that they have given the music business a fresh new sound.

The love song, which delves into the depths of intimacy and connection, was published on June 21, 2024. It has the artistes’ distinctive fusion of poignant words and enthralling melodies.

With its entrancing lyrics and easygoing beat, “Sexing” marks Yaw Gyamfi and Joe Rich’s audacious return to the Ghanaian music landscape.

The song offers listeners a profound and relatable experience because of its genuineness and honest emotion.

“This song is about expressing love in its most intimate form. It’s all about the times when we become closer than before,” Yaw Gyamfi disclosed.