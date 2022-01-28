Yemaachi Launches Sheba HPV Test

Dr. Yaw Bediako

YEMAACHI BIOTECHNOLOGY, Africa’s cancer research company, has introduced the Sheba HPV Test, an effective home sampling kit to test for high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) which is responsible for 99% of cervical cancer cases.

The Sheba HPV Test is an innovative product that identifies women who are at high risk for cervical cancer, which is currently the second most prevalent cancer in Ghanaian women, killing approximately 2,000 every year. However, when detected early, cervical cancer is highly successfully treatable.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that women 26 years and above should get screened for high-risk HPV at least once every five years. Current barriers to regular HPV screening include reluctance to undergo a pelvic exam, long wait times at health facilities, and lack of awareness.

The first of its kind in Ghana, the Sheba HPV Test enables women to collect their own samples conveniently at home, and drop them off at a conveniently located collection point for HPV testing at Yemaachi’s advanced molecular diagnostic laboratory in Abelemkpe, Accra. Detailed results are returned via email within 72 hours of drop-off.

Speaking on the launch of Sheba HPV Test, CEO of Yemaachi Biotech, Dr. Yaw Bediako, said: “Yemaachi Biotech seeks to lower the economic burden of cancer through innovative solutions specially developed for the African market. The Sheba HPV test is the beginning of this process.”

Yemaachi Biotechnology is a cancer research company that uses cutting edge immunogenomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of cancer detection and cure strategies, ultimately with the goal of lowering the economic effects of cancer in Africa.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Yaw Bediako said, “Cervical cancer does not need to be a death sentence. If detected early cervical cancer is one of the most treatable cancers. Know your risk. Take the Sheba test and take control of your health.”