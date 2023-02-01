You Killed 7 In Bawku- Ayariga Accuses Soldiers

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has called on the government to immediately investigate the killing of seven people in Bawku and bring to book the perpetrators.

He accused the Ghana Armed Forces for indiscriminately killing seven people in Bawku.

According to the MP, the people were allegedly killed by the military after several reports of gunfire across the Bawku Township Tuesday evening.

In a statement issued, Mr Ayariga said the soldiers in an attempt to maintain calm and discipline shot indiscriminately into locals who were running for cover and also attacked innocent people leading to the death of the seven people.

The seven included a little boy who was also burnt to death after a grass close to where he was hiding caught fire and burnt him to death.

“Let me condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the infliction of mortal casualties on innocent civilians by members of the Ghana Armed Forces in Bawku today. This is totally unacceptable and I will leave no stone unturned in my fight for redress for these victims,” Mr Ayariga said.

By Vincent Kubi