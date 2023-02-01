President Gets New ADC

Colonel Isaac Amponsah

The Aide-De-Camp (ADC) of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Major General Bismark Onwona has been changed.

It follows his promotion to the rank of Major General and has been made the Commandant of the Training and Doctrine Command of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Replacing General Onwona is Colonel Isaac Amponsah who is the new ADC to the President.

Colonel Amponsah seem to have started work today Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after he was seen standing behind the President at various events.

He was born on November 12, 1970 in Kumasi and married with two children.

Until his appointment as ADC to the President, Colonel Amponsah was Chief G2 (Intelligence) at the Ghana Army Headquarters

He was responsible for the collection, collation, analysis, interpretation and dissemination of intelligence and/or information to Army Headquarters and Ghana Army commands and units.

He also conducted security threat analysis and update the Chief of Army Staff on both internal and external threats to national security.

His duties included investigating security breaches and weaknesses in the Ghana Army and notify the Chief of Army Staff for remedial action and supervising training of the Intelligence staff of the Ghana Army.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent