Young Apostles Call On Ashfoam

Ampem Darko (L) interacting with the players during the visit

Division One campaigners, Young Apostles, have called on management of Ashfoam at their Industrial Area office in Accra.

Players of the lower tier side and their executives were in the offices of the multiple award-winning company yesterday to pay them homage for their (Ashfoam) support.

The foam and furniture manufacturing company has in the past rallied financial and product support for the youthful football side.

The Marketing Manager of Ashfoam, Joe Ampem Darko, charged the team to keep up the hard work and urged them to esteem discipline on and off the pitch.

He pledged his company’s unflinching support for the Sunyani-based side.

“I want to commend you for demonstrating hard work in the Zone I league so far. Remain motivated and know that we are solidly behind you,” Darko told the players.

The Marketing Manager added, “Our reputable company does not only deal in mattresses, we have durable and beautiful furniture as well with factories in Benin and other African countries. Anytime you wear the yellow shirts, remember that we are solidly behind you.”

Striker, Abass Samari, on behalf of his mates, expressed profuse thanks to the management of Ashfoam for the support and promised to pay them back with good results.

Apostles lie seventh on the Zone 1 league standings after 15 games; nine points adrift leaders, and have won nine Most Valuable Player Awards in the first round.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum