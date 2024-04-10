Young Ghanaian Athlete Making Strides Abroad

A young Ghanaian British athlete based in the United Kingdom (UK) Erykah–Monae Quartey has etched her name in gold, by setting records and recording personal bests.

Born in the United Kingdom with Ghanaian parentage, she holds the European age 10 record for 100m and 150m, and was shortlisted for the Sporting Champions Awards for young champion of the year.

The brilliant athlete is currently in the country with her family for holidays after illustrious seasons.

A year one student of Whitmore High School, Harrow (year 7), she is the Middlesex championships triple champion; Gold: 100m, 200m and shotput for U-13 in her first year.

She also won the SEAA Outdoor Championships double bronze in 100m and 200m in the U13 division.

Her exploits earned her selection from Middlesex county to represent them at their annual inter-counties competition.

Recently, Erykah achieved entry standards for the U15 championships in Sheffield, in an age group above her age, she went on to perform well and achieve two new PBs (personal bests). Erykah-Monae’s field of sports are U13 (2nd year) Sprinter – Athletics – 60m, 100m and 200m as well as shot put.

She is coached by the multiple medal-winning track and field sprint athlete, TJ Ossai, founder of “Be Fit Today Track Academy” (BFTTA), who is a nine time World Masters Champion and five time European Champion for 100m, 200m and Relay. He is also the personal trainer and coach of Ghanaian British rapper, singer and songwriter, Stormzy.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum