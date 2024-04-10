Ghana Ranked 3rd Best In Pillow Fighting

It has emerged that Ghana has been rated third behind the USA and Brazil regarding organisation and promotion of pillow fighting in the world.

President of Ghana Pillow Fight Championship, Emmanuel Olla Williams, disclosed that plans are far advanced to consider pillow fighting which is harmless, but full of fun and entertainment an Olympic Sport.

On April 6, which is the International Day For Sports And Peace as well as World Pillow Fighting Day, Olla Williams expressed thanks to all who have supported and taken part in pillow fighting.

He expressed appreciation to educational institutions, churches, clubs and companies.

He also thanked the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Education Service and Ghana Olympic Committee for their contribution and recommendations to make the sport acceptable.

Meanwhile, President of World Pillow Fight Championship, Steve Williams, believes Ghana can spearhead the promotion of the sport in Africa for massive championship involving nations.

From The Sports Desk