Empress Gifty, Others Thrill Fans Tonight

Empress Gifty

Renowned female gospel musician, Empress Gifty, will tonight host her annual gospel event dubbed ‘The Resurrection Effect Concert’ (TREC24) at the National Theatre in Accra at 4pm.

The concert is expected to attract a large number of personalities including music lovers from all walks of life to celebrate Ghanaian gospel music.

Gospel music lovers will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs when Empress Gifty leads the pack of gospel artistes for the free concert.

Being organised by Empress Ministries, Empress Gifty described the TREC24 concert as an event designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of gospel music fans.

The organisers said patrons of this year’s event would be treated to inspirational live musical performances, adding that all the artistes billed to perform at the much hyped concert are ready to give out their best on stage.

Widely respected for her creativity and ability to rock the stage for hours, Empress Gifty is expected to deliver her finest performance on the night.

Empress Gifty, who has consistently maintained her reputation as one of the most celebrated gospel musicians in Ghana and beyond, is credited with hit songs such as ‘Aseda’, ‘Yen To Nkyea’, ‘Wafira Me Ntoma’, ‘Jesus You Be Too Much’ among others.

She will perform alongside celebrated acts such as ACP Kofi Sarpong, Richard Higher Pongo, Jack Alolome, MOGmusic, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Oheneba Clement and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu