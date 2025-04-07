Young Leaders Mentorship, MP Empower 300 Students

Some of the students undergoing the mentorship programme

Three hundred Junior High School students are gaining life-changing knowledge and inspiration through the Young Leaders Patriotic Mentorship Programme — a growing initiative designed to shape future-ready, patriotic leaders with strong foundations in technology and civic responsibility.

The programme, launched by the Triage Centre/Sangy Global in partnership with Lifetime Mentor and Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, began in March 2025 with an impactful session in Weija Gbawe.

There, 300 students engaged in interactive mentorship focused on leadership development, critical thinking, and teamwork.

Building on that success, the April, 2025 edition of the programme began at the weekend in Okaikwei Central, with nearly 300 students from five schools taking part.

This phase places a strong emphasis on Information Technology and Understanding Artificial Intelligence, offering students hands-on learning experiences to prepare them for leadership in the digital age.

Each Saturday throughout April, students from Apenkwa Presbyterian Basic 1 and 2, Tesano 1 Basic, Answarudeen Islamic Basic School, and Abeka 2 Basic will gather for mentorship sessions.

Guided by experienced professionals, they will explore real-world applications of technology, develop problem-solving skills, and build confidence in their ability to make a difference in their communities.

The mentorship programme will culminate in a graduation ceremony on the last Saturday of April, 2025 where students will showcase their projects, skills, and learnings — a celebration of their growth and potential.

This initiative forms part of a broader youth empowerment drive supported by MP Boamah.

In March this year, several key programmes were also launched.

These include the Paint Ghana Project, which began at Weija Presby JHS with over 680 students in attendance, aiming to improve the appearance of schools across the country.

The Pre-Emergency Health Training Programme was also introduced to provide essential life-saving skills at the community level.

Additionally, the National Rotation/Student Nurses and Midwives Mentorship Programme welcomed 30 mentees into a new phase of guided professional development.

With its focus on mentorship, technology, and patriotism, the Young Leaders Programme continues to inspire and empower students — not only in Okaikwei Central, but across Ghana, as it prepares to expand to more constituencies in the near future.

By Ernest Kofi Adu