Your Survey Is Inaccurate – Bawumia Campaign Tells Global InfoAnalytics

In a press briefing held in Accra, the campaign team of New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, firmly rejected the findings of a recent survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.

The survey purportedly placed the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, ahead of Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming December polls.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia campaign, argued that the survey results do not accurately represent the prevailing sentiment on the ground.

He went on to criticize the survey for being incomplete and lacking adequate insights into the electorate’s opinions, pointing out potential flaws in its methodology and execution.

During the press briefing, Aboagye emphasized that there is no singular authoritative organization in charge of electoral polling.

He further stated that the Bawumia campaign typically collaborates with four to six polling organizations, none of which have worked with the particular survey referenced.

The campaign team expressed dissatisfaction with the survey, deeming it unreliable and incomplete, lacking proper execution and providing only scanty information.

As the December polls approach, both the NPP and the NDC continue to assert their confidence in their respective candidates’ chances of success. It remains to be seen how the election will unfold and whether the survey results will have any impact on voter choices.

By Vincent Kubi