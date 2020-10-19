Youth Cautioned Against Cyber Crime

Albert Antwi-Bosiako

Albert Antwi-Bosiako, the National Cyber Security Advisor, has cautioned the youth to be careful when they go on the internet to look for jobs so that they would not be swindled by fraudsters.

“When you are looking for jobs through the internet be very careful so you could guard against cyber crime”, he told the youth.

According to him, ” fraudsters on the internet may normally ask you to pay money before they offer you a job which might not never true”.

“We need to adopt certain cyber hygienic best practices as individuals”, he said.

He added that Ghanaians, particularly the youth should also be very careful about their mobile money usage especially when people call them on phone for transactions.

Mr Antwi Bosiako was speaking at a day’s programme on how the youth could guard against cyber crime at Agona-Nkwanta in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The programme was attended by students and and some youth in the district.

He warned the youth to desist from posting their nude pictures or certain sensitive information about themselves to people through the internet because they could be used against them later by the recipients.

” Lets adopt certain common sense approach so that we don’t expose ourselves and our sensitive information on the internet that can get into the hands of criminals and use it to defraud us or to expose us to harm”.

He said across the world, countries had been developing their economy through data transformation initiatives adding “and Ghana is one of the countries doing very well in this particular area”.

He said within the last three years, there had been a lot of introduction of data initiatives such as paperless port, national ID system, mobile money interoperability system and in the banking sector.

“The risk here is the protection of this critical investments that has been made to improve our economy”

“So you need Cyber security to guarantee the availability of it infrastructure and integrity”, he said

He said government has done so well in terms of the revision of the policy strategy, introduction of Cyber security, the introduction of safer digital Ghana campaign among others.

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West said information and communication technology (ICT) environment in the country had seen a lot of investments since the current government came to power.

” I trust that whatever knowledge the youth have acquired, they will go and put it into practice in their various communities so that Ahanta west, western region, and Ghana as whole will be a better place for us all”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Agona-Nkwanta