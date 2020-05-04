Zoomlion Denies Buying Live FM

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong – Zoomlion Boss

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has denied media speculations that it has acquired Accra based radio station, Live FM, a subsidiary of the EIB network.

The company in a press statement discredited the rumours and described it as “a wicked and calculated attempt to pitch Zoomlion Ghana Limited against the EIB Network.”

There were media publications over the weekend that the waste management giant had acquired Live FM, one of the radio stations under the EIB group.

The publications speculated that the take over was partly as result of the ‘challenges’ the EIB group was facing.

But Zoomlion in a statement issued by its communication directorate categorically denied the rumours saying it had not acquired the radio station as being speculated.

“Zoomlion Ghana Limited has not contemplated the acquisition of the FM station. Clearly, the publication is a wicked and calculated attempt to pitch Zoomlion Ghana Limited against the EIB Network”, the statement indicated.

It added that “As a leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited recognises and appreciates the important role of the media in its quest to ensure a clean and healthy Ghana.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, therefore, wishes to assure Ghanaians that its focus will continue to be on working assiduously to help the country address its sanitation problems.”

The statement also indicated that the company has referred the matter to its legal team for the right cause of action.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak