𝐊wahu 𝐅orum 𝐃onates 𝐓o 𝐇ospitals

Kwahu Forum, a social development NGO, has donated medical items to all health facilities on the Kwahu Ridge in the Eastern Region.

The items include examination gloves, infrared thermometers, antiseptic, surgical gloves size 7.5, coverall, gum boots, liquid soap, face mask, N95 face mask, goggles, hand sanitizers, nurses cap, infusion, complete PPEs, medicated soaps and T-rolls.

Dr. Newton Akoto, Chairman of the Kwahu Forum who led the members to make the presentation said the Covid-19 pandemic should not be taken for granted.

District Chief Executive for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori who received the items on behalf of the MDCEs expressed gratitude to the NGO for their kind gestures.

The DCE tasked the beneficiary health facilities to make good use of the items to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Medical Superintendent of Kwahu Government Hospital, Atibie, Dr. Akoto Ampaw commended the Kwahu Forum for their support and said they are committed to the covid-19 fight.

BY Daniel Bampoe