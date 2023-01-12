1% E-levy: GRA Drops Latest Update 

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has assured mobile money customers who were wrongfully overcharged as a result of the implementation of the 1% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) of reimbursement.

Implementation of the reduction in the E-Llevy from 1.5% to 1% commenced on Wednesday, January 11.

The reduction of the levy was made known in the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy Statement presented on the floor of Parliament last year by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

A Member of the E-levy Technical Committee at the GRA, Opoku Afriyie Asante assured Ghanaians that adequate measures have been put in place to deal with the challenges of the revised levy.

“I would like to assure the general public that the Commissioner General is doing all that he can and if there are any system glitches the GRA would be available to reimburse if you are wrongfully deducted,” Mr Afriyie Asante said.

The levy had failed to meet al its revenue targets since its introduction with players in the telcos space raising concerns over the practicality of running an effective mobile money service with the levy in place.

After the implementation of the levy, telcos registered an over 300,000 loss of mobile money subscribers in April 2022 but the numbers keeps increasing as time go by.

By Vincent Kubi