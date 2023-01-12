Gov’t Approves 30% Salary Increment For Public Workers

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

The Government and Organized Labour have agreed to a 30-percent base pay increment on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) across board for this year at a base point of 1.7 percent.

This was announced by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah today Thursday January 12.

The increment took effect January 1, 2023.

Per the announcement, Mr Baffuor-Awuah noted “Since August last year, we started meeting to determine the base pay for 2023.

“This was after in July, we had worked together to grant a COLA of 15 per cent, being a relief for hardships that the Ghanaian worker was enduring. It was our hope to have completed this negotiation by December 2022.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to finish but thankfully, today, we have worked together to come to a conclusion.

“I am happy to announce the outcome of our engagements. The base pay has been increased by 30% for the 2023 financial year.

“The effective date is 1st January 2023. As I said this brings to an end the 2022 COLA of 15% of base pay salary.”

Find copy of the agreement below

AGREEMENT ON BASE PAY FOR 2023

By Vincent Kubi