10 Dredging Machines Destroyed In Galamsey Fight- Tarkwa MCE Reveals

The Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Benjamin Kessie has revealed that some 10 dredging machines used in illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey have been destroyed.

He said two JCB excavators have been impounded at Dompim Pepesa.

Mr. Kessie who doubles as Chairman of Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Security Council embarked on the operation which led to the burning of dredging machines on the Bonsa River on May 24, 2021.

He made this known in an interaction with New Day FM monitored by DGN Online.

According to him, some recalcitrant miners were not ready to support the agenda dubbed, “Protecting Our Red Zones” but rather indulging in illegal mining despite the president’s ban on illegal mining.

He said the assembly will not condone the illegal activities of the miners, thus, calling for a halt of their operations.

Mr. Kessie bemoaned the deadly destruction of the water bodies in the municipality, saying the activities of illegal mining form silt which muddies the waters and in turn blocks the machines that pump water by Ghana Water Company.

He said “the fight against galamsey could not be won by only the government, am urging the public, media, and other stakeholders to support the coalition to nib the practice in the bud”.

The Public Relations Officer for the Municipality, Nana Frankaa Korsah Deborah also urged Ghanaians to devoid politicizing the fight against illegal mining and come into agreement with the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to Protect Our Red Zone Areas.

Giving assurance on the way forward of securing the safety of our environment and the water bodies, she said, the Assembly will do everything possible to save our water bodies and the forest reserves.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke