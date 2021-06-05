100 civilians allegedly killed in Burkina

Some 100 civilians have reportedly been killed in Burkina Faso.

Local media reports in Burkina monitored by DGN Online say they were killed overnight during a raid on a village in Burkina’s north.

The raid occurred amid worsening jihadist violence, reports say.

According to reports, the raid is one of the deadliest in Burkina Faso in recent years.

Reports say the attackers burnt homes and a market place.

Meanwhile, the President Christian Kabore’s government has reportedly declared a 72-hour period of national mourning.

No group so far has claimed responsibility, reports said.

An estimated 1.14 million people have reportedly been displaced in Burkina in the last two years due to violence.

By Melvin Tarlue