DRC MPs vote to extend Martial Law

President Felix Tschisekedi

Lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have voted to extend martial law in the country.

The martial law, according to local media reports, is to be extended in the Eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

Reports say the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu have been rocked by insecurity.

According to reports, the vote by the Members of Parliament (MPs) has brought about an extension

in the state of emergency that President Felix Tshisekedi put in place earlier this May by another 15 days.

Furthermore, military administrations, reports say, have replaced the civilian authorities to halt insecurity in the provinces where recent attacks by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) left 57 people dead.

By Melvin Tarlue