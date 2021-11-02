100 Sex Workers Grabbed At Kasoa

About 100 commercial sex workers including foreigners are currently in the grip of the Central East Regional Police Command.

According to reports available to DGN Online, the suspects were in the nightclubs smoking and engaging in indecent sexual conduct with bottles and their fingers when the Police picked them last night.

The Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Okyere Boapeah Kojo who confirmed this on radio explained that aside from the prostitution work, land guards are also terrorizing the landowners in the area.

He noted that they also engaged in criminal acts in Kasoa and its environment turning the whole community into a criminal hub, adding that his outfit has mounted strategies to combat their activities in the area.

The Police said, though the Central East Command is a new police administration, it was created for a purpose adding that he as a commander together with his men will work hard to combat all manner of criminal activities that endangers the lives of residents living around.

Meanwhile, the suspects he said will soon be prosecuted in the court of law.

BY Daniel Bampoe