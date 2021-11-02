NR Police Commander Wants Residents To Help Fight Crime

COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga with senior police officers at the Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale

The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, has called on residents in Tamale and its surroundings to support the police to fight and reduce crime in the region.

He assured residents that the police will continue to fight criminal activities in the region to ensure that residents live in peace.

“We are police officers and we are here to serve the people of this region, we are their servants but what we need from them is cooperation, understanding and support.”

COP Bonga urged residents to support the police in anyway they can and appealed to them to volunteer information to the police to assist in fighting crime in the region.

“We need their support to be able to serve them better because crime as they say is not one man business and we need to work together to make sure the region is safe for all of us.”

The Northern Regional Police Commander made this known during a memorial ceremony for their departed personnel who died in the line of duty.

He encouraged police personnel in the region not to be demoralized and urged them to continue to work hard as a memorial for the personnel who have lost their lives.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale