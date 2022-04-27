1000 Accra City Response Team PassOut

A total of 1000 young men and women City Response Team, emerging from the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region as Accra City Response Team have passed out.

The personnel underwent a 4-week intensive training at Bundase Military training base.

The colourful passing out ceremony took place at the 5 Infantry Battalion, Burma Camp.

Part of the implementation and sustainability strategies to curb indiscipline and improve sanitation practices, make it imperative to constitute a City Response Team (CRT) as a long-term plan to maintain discipline and order in an urban region like Accra

Representing the President, Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery commended the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council for the initiative and urged all and sundry to support the course to make the Let’s Make Greater Accra Work Agenda become a reality.

He reiterated that, the formation of the City Response Team by the RCC to tackle sanitation challenges is a response to the President’s promise to make Greater Accra the Cleanest City in Africa.

Mr Dery advised the City Response Team to always work within the confines of the laws and the enacted by-laws at the various MMDAs.

By Vincent Kubi