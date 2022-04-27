2 Die In Tricycle Accident At Wuraso

Information available to DGN Online indicates that two people have met their untimely death in an accident involving tricycle, commonly called Aboboyaa at Kumawu-Wuraso in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased together with other farmers were on board the Aboboyaa coming from their farm when the incident occurred.

Loaded with farm produce, whiles the farmers sit on top, the tricycle reportedly bumped onto pothole on the road leading to the accident, after it skidded off the road and samersaulted into a nearby bush.

Two of the farmers died instantly whiles four others are receiving treatment from injuries sustained.

By Vincent Kubi