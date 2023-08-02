1,000 Girls In ICT Mentored In Tamale

Young girls at the mentorship workshop in Tamale

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), has organized a mentorship workshop for the 1,000 girls undergoing training in the Girls In ICT programme.

The mentorship workshop brought together women in the technology sector to share their experiences and guide with the young girls.

The participants who went through the mentorship session were taken through

grooming, etiquette, and menstrual hygiene.

They were also taken through emotional intelligence, public speaking, reproductive health, and time management.

The girls were also mentored on how to honor and respect their bodies, by keeping themselves neat.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, encouraged the girls to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their dreams.

“Our mentors told us about their journeys and despite the odds, they succeeded so girls you are also achievers and you can do it because you were the chosen ones from your various districts so you are special and you can be the light for your communities.”

She urged the girls to continue to practice what they have learned to perfect their skills.

The Girls-In-ICT programme was introduced in 2012 by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICT.

1000 girls were trained in basic Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) skills, coding, cyber security, and website development under the Girls-In-ICT programme.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale