Akufo-Addo’s Girl Joins Savelugu NPP Race

Hajia Fathia Abdul Aziz submitting her form

Hajia Fathia Abdul Aziz, a presidential staffer, has filed her nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Savelugu Constituency parliamentary primaries.

She was accompanied by some NPP supporters, polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, former constituency executives, and elders of the party.

Addressing the media after filing her nomination, Hajia Fathia Abdul Aziz, assured the Savelugu constituency of her commitment to serve.

According to her, throughout her career, she has served alongside senior officials of the NPP party, gaining valuable experience and insights into the intricacies of governance and decision-making adding that she has the lobbying skills to bring developmental projects and initiatives to the Savelugu Constituency.

“I call upon each and every one of you, regardless of political affiliation, to join hands and support this cause.

Together, we can transcend the boundaries of division and work towards building a stronger, more vibrant Savelugu constituency.”

She stated that the Savelugu constituency is a place of immense potential, and it is their collective responsibility to harness that potential for the greater good.

“I believe in the power of unity and the strength of our community. Let us come together, leaving no one behind, and forge a path towards progress and prosperity.”

The Paramount Chief of Yoo Traditional Area (Savelugu), Yoo Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, urged politicians in the constituency to conduct their campaign avoid of insults and vulgar language.

He appealed to delegate to choose the rightful candidate who will bring development to the Savelugu constituency

“If you have an MP who is not developing the area vote that person out because you the people voted them and if they are not working you simply vote them out and that is democracy,” he said.

BY Eric Kombat, Savelugu