10,000 Youth Graduate From YEA Program

In a groundbreaking ceremony, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) celebrated the graduation of 10,006 trainees from its innovative Skills Training Programme.

This milestone marks a significant shift in Ghana’s approach to youth employment, prioritizing practical skills training over traditional short-term employment modules.

YEA’s CEO, Kofi Agyepong at the ceremony held in Techiman on Tuesday, hailed the programme as a “day of history in the making,” emphasizing the agency’s commitment to equipping Ghanaian youth with sustainable, long-term employment opportunities.

The six-month intensive training in various trades, including carpentry, beauty care, and electrical work, has transformed the lives of these young individuals, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The programme’s success stories, such as Rose Asante and Alidu Adamu, who overcame personal challenges to become skilled professionals, demonstrate the transformative power of hands-on skills training.

Kofi Agyepong’s appeal to the government to integrate these newly skilled artisans into key national projects, such as Agenda 111, highlights the need for a collaborative approach to reducing unemployment and fostering economic growth.

The launch of the GHArtisan App, a digital platform connecting Ghanaians with certified artisans, further solidifies YEA’s commitment to supporting the graduates’ entrepreneurial journey.

By providing each trainee with a starter pack and a digital platform to access clients, YEA has set a new standard for employment initiatives in Ghana.

As the government embarks on transformative projects, the integration of YEA-trained artisans is crucial.

The CEO Agyepong’s call to action, “By hiring these young stars, you’re not just getting top-notch work; you’re also playing your part in reducing unemployment and lifting up our community,” resonates with the agency’s mission to empower Ghanaian youth.

This pioneering programme has set the stage for a new chapter in Ghana’s employment landscape, where practical skills training and collaboration between government and agencies like YEA can drive meaningful change.

BY Daniel Bampoe