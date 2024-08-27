Parliamentary Staff Evacuated After Devastating Fire At Job 600 Building

A raging fire tore through the Job 600 building in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, forcing the evacuation of the parliamentary precincts.

The blaze, which gutted a storeroom, has raised serious concerns about the safety and maintenance of the aging building.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “chaotic” as staff and workers were swiftly evacuated to designated assembly points.

The Ghana National Fire Service responded promptly, extinguishing the fire before it could spread.

This is not the first time the Job 600 building has faced a fire outbreak.

In 2019, a similar incident occurred, highlighting the building’s vulnerabilities.

Despite assurances from authorities, the latest fire has reignited fears about the risks posed by the building’s neglect and disrepair.

Lawmakers have long raised concerns about the building’s structural integrity, citing cracks in the walls and ceilings.

The fire has sparked renewed calls for urgent action to address the building’s safety and maintenance issues.

In a statement, Parliament’s leadership has assured the public that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and extent of the damage.

Below is the full statement from Parliament:

-BY Daniel Bampoe