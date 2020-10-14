1,011 SHS infrastructure projects since 2017- Education Minister

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The NPP government has initiated 1,011 infrastructural projects in senior high schools across the country since taking office in 2017, according to the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Dr. Prempeh, who is also the MP for Manhyia South, made this revelation when he addressed the Nation Building Updates in Accra on Tuesday 13th October 2020 on theme “Investing in Education, investing in the Future”.

The weekly program organized by the Ministry of Information featured the Ministry of Education to highlight government’s educational infrastructural drive.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated that of the projects initiated, 492 have been completed, with the rest at various stages of completion.

With respect to the funding sources, he revealed that of the 1,011 projects, 843 were initiated by government through GETFund (of which 382 had been completed), 135 were initiated by the World Bank-funded Secondary Education Infrastructure Project (SEIP), of which 107 have been completed, and 33 by the Kuwaiti Fund, of which 3 have been completed.

The completed projects include 3, 6, 8, 12 and 18-unit classroom blocks, amounting to the creation of 84,600 new seats arising out of 222 new classroom blocks. Other projects include washroom facilities, rehabilitation works and structures such as assembly halls and laboratories.

Giving the background to this, he stated that the Free Senior High School Programme has been accompanied by high demand for certain schools due to the school choice system, and that to ensure that no child is denied access to education, Government has invested in infrastructure to accommodate the extra numbers. In the 2018/19 school year, for instance, the number of Junior High School graduates that enrolled in SHS exceeded the number that enrolled in 2017/18 school year by 30.7%, according to the Minister.

He stated that the gap analysis showed that Government had to create an extra 181,993 spaces in Senior High Schools to accommodate increased numbers of numbers, especially in elite SHS. According to him, as more children gain access to education, there is the need to invest in infrastructure at all levels in order to ensure a conducive learning environment prevails for quality outcomes.