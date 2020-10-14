MoFA Commissions Improved Irrigation Infrastructure, Vegetable Packhouse

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has commissioned an improved irrigation infrastructure and vegetable Packhouse.

The irrigation system and Packhouse fall under the Ghana Peri-Urban Vegetable Value Chain Project.

Speaking at the commissioning on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Michel Camp in the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Deputy Minister of MoFA, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, said the Ghana Peri-urban Vegetable Value Chain Project

commonly referred to as Peri-urban Project was funded by a $2.85 million (cedi equivalent GHS16,530,000) grant from Japan Social Development Fund (JSDF) managed by the World Bank (WB) through a Trust Fund arrangement.

The objective of this project is to improve the productivity and access to markets by beneficiary vegetable farmers in selected peri-urban communities in Ghana, he said, adding that “this is directly aligned with MOFA’s flagship interventions; Planting for Food and Jobs and Planting for Exports and Rural Development.”

To achieve the above objective, the project is implementing some general interventions that includes improvement in irrigation facilities, capacity building, market linkages, provision of packhouse and washroom, according to him.

The four main project locations in Ghana, he stated, were: Michel Camp (Kpone Katamanso Municipal); Angorsikope (Ada East District); Hikpo (South Tongu District), Asokwa (Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly).

Michel Camp Irrigation Scheme

According to him, Michel Camp Irrigation Scheme has an Investment of over $462,000.00 (cedi equivalent GHS2.7million).

This scheme was originally constructed over 40 years ago, and population of over 177, he added.

Key features of the project, he said, include the construction of infield reservoir and installation of solar pump system to pump clean water to upland areas for irrigation, repair of dam wall, planting of trees to restore the micro-climate of the area after construction activities.

“Farmers have been linked to eight Production Partnership Entrepreneurs (PPES) such as A B Farm Ventures, Akuafo TV and Investments Limited, Farm Direct, Fruitmasters etc as offtakers,” he said.

“Additionally, Packhouse with sanitation facilities have been provided to improve quality, postharvest handling, sorting packaging etc.

Starter kits that include inputs and agro chemicals provided to the farmers as a revolving fund.”

“Farmers will be trained through demonstrations to be able to address challenges relating to pests, agronomy and hårvesting.

Farmers will also be introduced to new high value vegetables; there will also be training of Agric Extension Officers by the Horticulture Development Unit of Directorate Crop Services-MOFA,” he added.

The issue of sustainability is key to the project.

By Melvin Tarlue