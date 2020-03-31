105 Markets in UE Set For Disinfection

All is set for a thorough disinfection of selected markets in the Upper East Region, as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus to the region.

A statement issued by the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council and signed by the Coordinating Director, Alhaji Mahamadu Azonko said a total of 105 markets across the region have been earmarked for disinfection at the same time on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

During this period, the Regional Coordinating Council has advised residents around these markets to stay away to ensure an incident free exercise.

According to the statement, there will not be business in all the selected markets during the disinfection and all shops are expected to be closed during the period as well.

The Upper East Region has not recorded any confirmed case of the Coronavirus, even though there have been some suspected cases in recent times, all of which have been negative.

On Monday, March 30, 2020 a sample test of a woman who traveled to Burkina-Faso to buy tomatoes and returned to Bolgatanga sick was negative.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga