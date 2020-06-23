11 Suspects Arrested Over Nima Police Station Burglary

The Nima Divisional Police Command has arrested 11 suspects in relation to the recent burglary of one of its offices.

The Nima Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abraham Acquaye, told the media that the division started investigations immediately after the break in.

Based on intelligence and investigations, he said 11 persons who were suspected to have taken part in the break-in or were in a position to provide information that would help the police in arresting the main culprits had been arrested.

The suspects, he said, were being screened thoroughly as part of investigations to identify their individual involvement or otherwise in the incident.

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, unidentified persons allegedly broke into the Orderly Room at the police station and made away with a 32-inch television set and a computer monitor.

The break-in, which was suspected to have taken place at dawn, was detected at about 6am when some officers of the command reported for work.

The thieves removed an airconditioner fitted into one of the windows to the office and passed through the space to gain access to the office.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri