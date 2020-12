The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 115 new cases of Covid-19 raising the total number of confirmed cases to 54,401.

The GHS in its latest case management update undicated that clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 53,180.

No new death has been recorded since the last update of 333 leaving the active case count at 888.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri