My Victory is Giving People Sleepless Nights – Amewu

The election of John Peter Amewu as Member of Parliament for the Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region has been greeted with endless euphoria and fanfare.

Residents have been celebrating the victory since December 8, 2020 when the Energy Minister was declared the MP-elect with over 5000 vote margin.

In what some describe as a fitting response to persons downplaying his victory, Mr. Amewu noted that the decision of the people of Hohoe to elect him as their MP was “giving people sleepless nights.”

The MP-elect who was speaking at the climax of a thank you tour of the constituency on Monday, December 28, 2020 said at separate locations in Hohoe that “People are still shocked that you (Hohoe constituents) gave me your mandate to represent you.”

“They underestimated you and me, however by the time they became alert, we were far gone. This victory is the work of God and so, it is confusing people,” he observed.

The thank you tour which began over a week ago has seen the MP-elect visiting all the towns and communities in the constituency amidst endless celebrations.

The climax of the thank you tour comes few days after the opposition NDC went to court to challenge the election of Mr. Amewu as Hohoe MP by securing an interim injunction to restrain the Electoral Commission from gazetting him as such.

The court in granting the interim application of the four applicants; which include Prof. Margaret Kweku, defeated NDC parliamentary candidate ordered the EC not to present Mr. Amewu as the MP-elect, neither should Mr. Amewu present himself for swearing in as MP for Hohoe nor hold himself as such.

Lawyer of the applicants, Tsatsu Tsikata who argued for the ex parte application said the injunction was necessary because his clients who hail from towns (Santrokofi, Likpe, Lolobi, Akpafu -SALL) within the Hohoe constituency were prevented from voting in the parliamentary elections that saw John Peter Amewu elected as Member of Parliament for Hohoe.

However, Mr. Amewu in thanking the constituents of Hohoe noted that “the Hohoe Constituency seat is for no individual or political party but the people. It is the people who decide who to give it to. To this end, he is honoured to have been given the seat and the mandate to represent the people.”

This decision he noted must be “respected and not be taken for granted. The people of Hohoe voted for a change in who represents them and they did so resoundingly.”

The Chief of Gibi-Atabu, Togbe Adzofuwusu speaking at Gbi Wegbe noted that Mr. Amewu has brought the constituency good fortune prior to his election.

Hence, he was not surprised that the people voted for him as they saw what he was capable of.

He said the wish of the people is that his election to the position of Member of Parliament will bring them more development and progress.

The thank you tour was climaxed with a concert headlined by Ghanaian International Musician, Shata Wale.

The entire leadership and key members of the NPP in the Volta Region graced the climax of the thank you tour.