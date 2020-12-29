Jon Benjamin Mocks NDC

Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, is back with teasing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its failed parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo.

Mr Benjamin has since the stolen V8 saga been mocking Mr Dumelo consistently on Twitter and appears not to have given up on that.

In his latest mockery tweet to the NDC and Mr Dumelo, Mr Benjamin asked a Twitter user to use ‘ObinimV8’ and ‘ComfortableLeadFlipFlop’ as a password.

“@MutomboDaPoet – then use a password you can easily remember, such as ‘ObinimV8’ or ‘ComfortableLeadFlipFlop,” Mr Benjamin tweeted.

After voting day during the December 7, 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, then Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, announced that the NDC was “in a comfortable lead.”

However, the NDC ended up losing the 2016 elections miserably.

Again, in 2020, the opposition National Democratic Congress came out with another term “flip”, saying it had flipped majority of the parliamentary seats of the NPP.

But NPP responded that the had rather “flip flop.”

By Melvin Tarlue