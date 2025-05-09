11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards to highlight Africa’s Cinematic Renaissance 

The spotlight returns to Africa’s biggest celebration of film, television, and storytelling as the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) takes place on Saturday, 10 May 2025 at 6pm.

Audiences across Africa can tune in live on Africa Magic Channels, Pearl Magic, Mzansi Magic and Akwaaba Magic across DStvand GOtv.

Under the evocative theme “Rebirth”, this year’s AMVCAs embrace the dynamic and ever-evolving energy of African cinema—spotlighting a creative renaissance that reflects both the resilience and innovation of the continent’s storytellers. More than just an awards ceremony, the 2025 AMVCAs serve as a bold statement of intent: African entertainment is not just rising, it’s redefining the global narrative.

Africa’s entertainment elite will grace the red carpet, with the night set to dazzle with high fashion, cultural pride, and unforgettable performances from musical talents including Johnny Drille, Fido (whose soulful hit Joy is Coming continues to capture hearts)and Kumie, celebrated for her breakout single Arike.

The AMVCAswere more than a one-night spectacular—as they began on Wednesday, 7 May with Icons Night, honouring legends who have shaped the industry.

On Thursday, 8 May the event shone the spotlight on future visionaries at Young Filmmakers Day with a Masterclass on “Sound in Filmmaking” led by world-renowned sound engineer and producer Shawn Butler.

On Friday, 9 May the excitement built up with Cultural Night—a vibrant, immersive celebration of African music, fashion, food, and artistic expression.

This year’s edition celebrates not only the stars but also the spirit of the African film and television industry—with local talent from Ghana nominatedincluding epic series Amoanimaa’s Era (which aired on Akwaaba Magic) nominated for Best Indigenous M-Net Original and movie Yen Ara Asaase Ninominated in the Best Cinematography category,proudly representing and vying for top honours at this prestigious event.

Catch the 11th AMVCAs—a tribute to the heart of African storytelling and a vibrant showcase of the continent’s cultural richness, starting with the Red Carpet at 3pmand lead into the Awards Show at 7pm live on Africa Magic Channelsand Akwaaba Magic. You can also stream it on DStv Stream or GOtv Stream.