IGP Requests Roadmap for 2024 Election Result Collation In Ablekuma North

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has formally requested a detailed roadmap from the Electoral Commission (EC) for the collation of results in the 2024 parliamentary election for the Ablekuma North Constituency.

This request was made during an emergency meeting held by the Police Management Board (POMAB) with the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) at the police headquarters yesterday.

Mr. Yohuno emphasized that having a clear roadmap for the collation process would enhance coordination between security agencies and electoral officials, ultimately helping to prevent disputes during the results tallying in Ablekuma North.

“Prior to today’s meeting, representatives from the EC and a section of POMAB convened to discuss the way forward for Ablekuma North. The EC was represented by Deputy Chairman in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey, who expressed their readiness to complete the collation process for the three outstanding polling stations in Ablekuma North and requested police assistance for security,” Mr. Yohuno stated.

He urged the EC to provide NESTF with specific details regarding the date and location for finalizing the collation. “History often tests us with pivotal moments. This is such a moment. The way we handle the situation in Ablekuma North will resonate across the country,” he added.

The IGP assured the EC of NESTF’s full support through collaboration with various security agencies to enhance security during the collation process. “We assure them [EC] of our full support. This will involve engaging key political stakeholders, including the EC, to ensure a shared understanding of the collation process,” Mr. Yohuno noted.

He also emphasized that NESTF members would act swiftly but carefully during the collation of results from the remaining three polling stations, urging them to maintain public trust throughout the process.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tettey, Deputy Chairman of the EC, expressed optimism regarding the upcoming election process in Ablekuma North.

“In our latest correspondence to the IGP and NESTF, we scheduled a meeting to discuss a roadmap that will enable the Commission to conclude the collation of results for Ablekuma North,” Mr. Tettey stated.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke