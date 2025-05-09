Growth Investment, Maagrace Garments Partner to Strengthen Clothing Manufacturing Industry

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Ghana Ltd, an investment platform established by British International Investment (BII), has announced an investment in Maagrace Garments Industries Limited (MGIL), a leading Ghanaian garment manufacturing company.

The investment will finance the construction of a new production facility at MGIL’s premises in Koforidua, aimed at developing the industry by boosting production capacity, increasing export volumes, and creating employment at scale—particularly for women and youth.

MGIL is a subsidiary of Ethical Apparel Africa (EAA), an apparel sourcing and manufacturing firm headquartered in the United Kingdom.

MGIL currently employs over 700 direct workers, with 72 % of its workforce being women. The company exports over 90% of its products to major international brands based in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. EAA has a strong social purpose and has a mission to create over 10,000 quality manufacturing jobs in West Africa by 2030, while shaping the emerging apparel ecosystem to prioritise people and protect the planet.

Jacob Kholi, Chief Executive and Investment Officer of GIP Ghana said, “This investment is a testament to Ghana’s industrial potential and our ability to compete globally in ethical garment manufacturing. MGIL’s track record in creating jobs—especially for women—while driving export growth aligns with our mission to back scalable and inclusive businesses.”

Since acquiring MGIL, EAA has invested heavily in productivity-enhancing technologies, including solar power systems, digital pattern software, smart metal detection, and a custom enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. These innovations have doubled productivity and enabled the successful transfer of technical skills to local middle managers.

Keren Pybus, Co-Founder and CEO of Ethical Apparel Africa commented, “We are delighted to partner with GIP to further expand MGIL’s operations. This investment supports our vision of building a world-class garment industry in Ghana—one that raises the standard for ethical manufacturing, women’s empowerment, and environmental responsibility.”

The expansion of the Koforidua facility will more than double existing capacity through installation of new production equipment and warehousing space. The company estimates the expansion will support the creation of over 1,000 additional jobs by 2026.

Maagrace is deeply committed to measuring and continuously improving worker well-being, having already built an on-site wellness centre and implemented pay structures that offer wages four times higher than previous average earnings. MGIL is actively working toward a 60% female leadership target and is recognized as a 2X-aligned company for its measurable progress in gender inclusion. It is also playing a key role in establishing Ghana as a highly competitive garment manufacturing hub, attracting foreign direct investment and contributing to the country’s foreign exchange earnings as an export-focused business.