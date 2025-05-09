Christian Home Week Urges Strong Family Values

Patrick Yaw Boamah

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kuku Hill, Osu, has officially started the 2025 Christian Home Week celebrations. This year, the event has a special ambassador—Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Boamah encouraged families to be strong and loving. He said that good homes help raise children with strong values. Quoting the Bible (Proverbs 22:6), he reminded parents that teaching children about faith and prayer helps them grow into good people.

He also said that strong families are important because they help shape the leaders of tomorrow. “Homes are where future leaders are trained,” he explained.

During the celebration, Mr. Boamah asked everyone to think about the real meaning of marriage. “Marriage should be about love, purpose, and building a happy home that leaves a positive impact,” he said.

Many people were at the event, including Christian leaders and representatives from different government departments. The Christian Council of Ghana said that they are working with Mr. Boamah to help make families stronger and more loving.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho, the Chairperson for the event and founder of the Atta Mills Institute, spoke about the importance of traditional marriage, saying it should be between a man and a woman. He quoted the Bible (Genesis 1:26–27) to support this idea.

Dr. Fatima Alabo, the Special Guest of Honour, also talked about how important it is to prepare for marriage. She encouraged churches to teach people about the meaning of marriage and said it should always include Christ.

