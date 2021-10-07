12 Assemblies in Bono Region confirm President’s Nominees

The 44-member Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly on Thursday endorsed Drissa Quattara, the President’s Nominee as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Quattara, who was re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, secured 100 per cent votes, as all the Assembly Members voted in his favour, in an election organised and supervised by the Electoral Commission.

The election, which was scheduled last week at Dormaa-Ahenkro, the Municipal capital of the Bono Region, was, however, suspended and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the suspension was based on security reasons.

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, commended the Assembly members for the endorsement and asked the MCE to collaborate with them and stakeholders to facilitate the development of the Municipality.

So far, all the 12 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region have confirmed the President’s Nominees.

Apart from Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani MCE and Evans Kusi Buadum, the Sunyani West MCE, who obtained 85 per cent and 69.0 per cent respectively, all the other 10 Nominees in the region secured 100 per cent votes.

They include Dominic Oppong, Berekum West DCE, Mr Francis Oppong, Dormaa West DCE, Kofi Adjei, Berekum MCE, Emmanuel Akonneh, Banda DCE and Dr Lucy Acheampong, Tain DCE.

The rest are Alexander Obour Damoah, Wenchi MCE, Solomon Owusu, Jaman North DCE, Andrews Bediako, Jaman South MCE and Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, Dormaa East DCE.

