12 Facilities Being Upgraded Nationwide For Covid-19

A total of 12 infrastructures are being upgraded across Ghana to aid the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The infrastructures are also being upgraded for the isolation of suspected Coronavirus patients.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, revealed this to the media on Thursday, July 2, 2020, during a press briefing at the Information Ministry.

He says some of the facilities are in Ho, Dodowa, Ga East, the Ashanti Region and other parts of the country.

By Melvin Tarlue