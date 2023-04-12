12 Law Students Get Lebanese Scholarships

Lebanese Ambassador Maher Khier (2nd L) presenting the cheque to a representative of the Faculty of Law

In its 10th year, the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme has awarded scholarships to 12 law students at the faculty of law, University of Ghana.

Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, stressed that Lebanon is a pioneer in legal education which is why the community is inspired to support law students at the faculty.

Ambassador Kheir stressed that societies thrive on the strength of law hence, the Lebanese Community attaches so much importance to it.

“Law is the foundation of any human society. We cannot exist, grow or advance without it. Law is the heartbeat of human life, without it, we will be a lawless society and chaos will rule” he added.

He therefore challenged the beneficiaries to uphold the tenets of the legal profession as they journey through their education.

Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori. noted that the community’s commitment to the scheme for over 10 years is worth commending.

“The Lebanese people in Ghana have really done a good job of sponsoring our students since 2013. This feat is worth commending,” he said.

Dean of the Law Faculty, Professor Raymond Atuguba, thanked the sponsors for their support to the school and students each year towards academic success.

He, however, urged the Lebanese community to increase the number of students, the amount and the scope of the scholarship to benefit more students.

“Your dedication and commitment to academic excellence has not gone unnoticed. Continue to strive for excellence because your hard work will take you far” he told the students.

A beneficiary, Richard Adjei Kyeremanteng, said the scholarship would ease the financial burden on their families and boost academic performance exponentially.

He appreciated the donors and promised that the beneficiaries will study hard to justify the expression of confidence in them.