12 NPP Supporters Arrested In Chereponi Over MMDCEs Nomination Disturbances

The suspects

Twelve persons believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Chereponi district of the North East region have been arrested for disturbances in the area over the nomination of Zuwweiratu Mada Nashuru as the District Chief Executive.

The aggrieved NPP supporters on September 19,2021 vandalized party properties , burnt the party office in Chereponi and demonstrated to register their displeasure over the nomination of Zuwweiratu Mada Nashuru.

They accused the nominated DCE of being an NDC member who campaigned against the NPP and only joined the NPP after 2016 elections.

According to the NPP supporters , they will resist any attempt to impose any stranger on them as their District Chief Executive.

The North East Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mr Robert Anabiik Angmain, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said on September 20,2021, the North East Region Police Commander DCOP Moses Ali Kpenchi led a team of Policemen to houses identified to be houses belonging to the suspects who were involved in the disturbances in Chereponi on September 19,2021 and arrested them.

The arrested suspects are Kwabena Manteng,43,Iddrisu Abdul-Rahaman ,42,Sumaila Ibrahim ,16,Kasim Abdul-Aziz ,28,Kasim Latif ,65,Ibrahim Awuffor ,23, Osman Yussif ,36,Mohammed Abdul-Latif ,29,Fuseini Bawah ,30,Kwame Mahamud ,31 ,Bashiru Ayabli ,29 and Arimiyaw ,22.

He indicated that the suspects have been subsequently conveyed to the Regional Police Headquarters, Nalerigu for further action.

FROM Eric Kombat, Chereponi