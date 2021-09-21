Takoradi Kidnapped Pregnant Woman Found

Josephine Panyin Mensah the 28-year-old pregnant woman who went missing recently in Takoradi under some bizarre circumstance has reportedly been found at Axim Bankyim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

It would be recalled that the nine month old pregnant woman was reportedly kidnapped some few weeks ago during her routine dawn walk.

A source in Axim told DGN Online that the woman was found near the Jehovah Witness Church building at Axim where she is believed to have been dumped there by her captors.

According to the source, the woman who seemed traumatized and could not speak wrote on a sheet of paper that she gave birth at unknown place where the kidnapers took her and had taken away the baby.

When contacted, the police in the Western Regional capital of Sekondi-Takoradi indicated they are yet to confirm the identity of the said lady.

Meanwhile, residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis went into frenzy when the news broke out and the picture of her rescue started circulating.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi