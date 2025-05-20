12,000 Youths To Be Recruited In New MoU

Malik Basintale

THE MINISTRY of Interior, in collaboration with the Youth Employment Agency under the Ministry of Youth Development and Employment, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Police Service to recruit 12,000 youths to provide support services for two years.

The MoU was signed by the Inspector General of Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Malik Basintale, on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the Ministry of Interior.

According to the terms of the MoU, there is a possibility that some of the recruits may be permanently enlisted upon the expiration of their contracts.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), earlier this year signed a one-year agreement with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to recruit 5,000 young people as Fire Assistants across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment and boost fire safety operations nationwide.

In a press statement, the YEA said the initiative aims to support job creation while partnering with state institutions to enhance public safety.

Under the agreement, the Ghana National Fire Service will handle the training and supervision of the recruits, who are expected to be deployed to various regions upon completion of their training.

The recruitment process, including eligibility requirements and timelines, has not yet been announced.

The Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Malik Basintale, signed the agreement on behalf of the agency.

The Minister for the Interior and the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment were also present at the ceremony to affirm government’s support for the programme.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke