13 Foreigners Arrested For Manufacturing Explosives

Some of the arrested foreign nationals

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that 13 foreign nationals who have been manufacturing explosives illegally at Tarkwa in the Western Region, have been arrested.

According to sources, the foreign nationals were arrested in a Ghana Armed Forces-led operation in the mining town.

The suspects include eight Chinese, three Togolese, a Nigerian and an Ivorian national.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that for some time now, residents of Tarkwa have been complaining about the illegal activities of the foreigners.

They believe the activities of the foreigners could be a threat, and have been calling for immediate intervention.

The operation was therefore aimed at clamping down on the activities of the foreign nationals illegally producing the explosives, including dynamite in some mining communities in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem area.

The operation uncovered more than 20,000 pieces of explosives and 10,000 kilogram of ammonium nitrate manufactured by the foreigners and concealed in rice and flour sacks.

“The operation was premised on detailed intelligence aimed at clamping down on the manufacture, sale, and use of illegal dynamite in parts of the country, especially mining areas,” a source indicated.

It further indicated that the suspects have since been screened and transferred to the National Security in Accra for further investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi