13kg Of Wee Grabbed At KIA

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) made a significant bust on Wednesday, May 23, 2023, seizing a total of 12.67 kg of cannabis worth $127,000 at the KIA Cargo Terminal.

The 54 slabs of compressed dried leaves were hidden in wooden artefacts and were destined for the UK.

In a statement, NACOC said its officers detected the illicit drugs during their routine duties at the Kotoka International Airport Cargo Terminal. A field test confirmed that the substances were indeed cannabis.

The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment while investigations continue to apprehend the perpetrators.

NACOC stresses that it is committed to working with all relevant institutions to combat drug trafficking in the country.

The Commission reminds the public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorization is illegal and punishable under sections 40(1) and 41(1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

According to Francis Opoku Amoah, the Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations Department who authored the statement, the NACOC is determined to minimize the drug trafficking threat to the country.

The successful seizure of this consignment is a testament to their efforts.

By Vincent Kubi