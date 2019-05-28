14 Chinese Illegal Miners Nabbed

The arrested Chinese nationals

Through the operations of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) Task Force (GalamStop), in collaboration with the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Task Force launched a two-day operation within the general area of Enchi in the Western Region.

Fourteen Chinese nationals were discovered seriously engaging in galamsey activities.

They were consequently arrested.

Eleven excavators as well as two pick-up trucks were seized.

The seized excavators were transported to Wassa Akropong District Assembly.

The operations took place on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019.

The team continues with its operations as mandated.

BY DGN Online