Minister Announces Roadmap For MMDCEs Election

Hajia Alima Mahama

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, is billed to announce the roadmap for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

That is when she takes her turn tomorrow, May 29, 2019, at the Meet the Press Series of the Information Ministry

The election of MMDCEs was a major campaign promise by the NPP in the 2016 general elections.

Madam Alima Mahama would use the media encounter to provide further details on the status of the agenda, the Information Ministry has said.

It said she would also give an update on the roadmap to the urban development programme and the alternative livelihood programme for small scale miners after the ban on illegal mining.