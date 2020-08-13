14 Corn mill Operators In Court over Electricity Theft In Tamale

Fourteen (14) corn mill operators have been summoned at the Tamale Magistrate Court over electricity theft.

The forteen (14) corn mill operators are alleged to have illegally stolen electricity worth Gh 180,000.

The Tamale Magistrate Court presided over by judge Amadu Issifu , issued a warning to Nine (9) of the corn mill operators who appeared in court.

The Nine(9) corn mill operators have agreed to pay the amount owed the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

Meanwhile, five(5) out of the 14 corn mill operators who failed to appear before court have been ordered to appear before the Tamale Magistrate Court and failure to appear will result in the court issuing a bench warrant for their arrest.

The Public Relations Officer of NEDCo, Alhassan Abaaba, expressed worry over the illegal usage of electricity in the region and called on residents to desist from such act since that could lead them to jail.

He added, the legal use of electricity will help the company run their operations smoothly without any distractions.

He cautioned residents to stay away from illegal connections adding that henceforth NEDCo will not settle any illegal connection case out of court.

Mr. Abaaba called on the general public to help NEDCo deal with the menace by reporting suspicious consumers to them for a reward.

FROM Eric Kombat,Tamale