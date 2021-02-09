17 MPs Test Positive for Coronavirus

Some 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Additionally, about 151 parliamentary staff have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The development has resulted in the suspension of Parliament for at least three weeks.

As a way of preventing further spread of Coronavirus, a fumigation exercise is expected to take place at Job 600.

The Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin, has again recommended that all MPs get tested for Coronavirus.

The news comes as Ghana’s confirmed Coronavirus Cases Hit 73,003.

The country’s active Covid19 cases, according to GHS stands at 6,938 and deaths linked to the virus have increased to 482.

By Melvin Tarlue