Prez. Akufo-Addo Appoints Kweku Asomani as Deputy National Security Coordinator

President Akufo-Addo has appointed former Danquah Institute Staffer, Edward Kweku Asomani as Deputy National Security Coordinator.

Mr. Asomani replaces acting National Security Coordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan.

He had served as head of Analysis at Danquah Institute.

Edward Kwaku Asomani in November 2018 was appointed as the new Executive Director of the Danquah Institute (DI).

Mr. Asomani has a track record of rigorous research, information intellectual discourse, and a passionate debate, which are a key element of the Danquah Institute.

Before joining the Danquah Institute, he worked in Academia Health and Finance. Mr. Asomani was a member of the management team at the Cambian Group and Co-Director of UPJ Consultancy with partners such as Deloitte, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Handelsbanken.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke